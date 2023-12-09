In 2023 Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus or Vida V1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus or Vida V1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Price starts at 92,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vida V1 Price starts at 1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Glyde Plus up to 100 km/charge and the V1 has a range of up to 165 km/charge. Earth Energy EV offers the Glyde Plus in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less