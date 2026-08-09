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HomeCompare BikesGlyde Plus vs SXL 125 [2020-2025]

Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus vs Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025]

In 2026 Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus or Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Price starts at Rs. 92,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). Glyde Plus engine makes power and torque 3.2 PS & 26 Nm. On the other hand, SXL 125 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 9.77 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Glyde Plus in 1 colour. Glyde Plus has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The SXL 125 [2020-2025] mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Glyde Plus vs SXL 125 [2020-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glyde plus Sxl 125 [2020-2025]
BrandEarth Energy EVVespa
Price₹ 92,000₹ 1.35 Lakhs
Range100 km/charge-
Mileage-55 kmpl
Battery Capacity52 Ah-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time40 min-

Filters
Glyde Plus
Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus
STD
₹92,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
SXL 125 [2020-2025]
Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025]
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Mirror View
Footspace View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
3.2 PS9.77 PS @ 7400 rpm
Max Torque
26 Nm10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Range
100 km/charge-
Max Speed
90 Kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging Time(0-80%)
40 min-
Charging at Home
No-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
15 °-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Ride Stats, Live Location, Vehicle Tracking, Theft ProtectionAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Clock
YesYes
Fast Charging
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
52 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,01,9821,51,422
Ex-Showroom Price
92,0001,36,601
RTO
7,36010,928
Insurance
2,6223,893
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1913,254

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