In 2026 Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus or Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Price starts at Rs. 92,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). Glyde Plus engine makes power and torque 3.2 PS & 26 Nm. On the other hand, SXL 125 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 9.77 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Glyde Plus in 1 colour. Glyde Plus has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The SXL 125 [2020-2025] mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Glyde Plus vs SXL 125 [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glyde plus
|Sxl 125 [2020-2025]
|Brand
|Earth Energy EV
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 92,000
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|55 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|52 Ah
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|40 min
|-