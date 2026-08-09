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HomeCompare BikesGlyde Plus vs LX 125

Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus vs Vespa LX 125

In 2026 Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Price starts at Rs. 92,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). Glyde Plus engine makes power and torque 3.2 PS & 26 Nm. On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Glyde Plus in 1 colour. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. Glyde Plus has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Glyde Plus vs LX 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glyde plus Lx 125
BrandEarth Energy EVVespa
Price₹ 92,000₹ 93,470
Range100 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity52 Ah-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time40 min-

Filters
Glyde Plus
Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus
STD
₹92,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
LX 125
Vespa LX 125
BS6
₹93,470*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Footspace View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminium
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Power
3.2 PS9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
26 Nm9.60 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Range
100 km/charge-
Max Speed
90 Kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
40 min-
Charging at Home
NoNo
Tripmeter
Digital-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
15 °-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Ride Stats, Live Location, Vehicle Tracking, Theft ProtectionAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Clock
YesYes
Fast Charging
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
52 Ah12 V, 5 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lithium IonMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,01,9821,10,838
Ex-Showroom Price
92,00096,615
RTO
7,3607,729
Insurance
2,6226,494
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1912,382

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