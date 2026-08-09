In 2026 Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Price starts at Rs. 92,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price). Glyde Plus engine makes power and torque 3.2 PS & 26 Nm. On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Glyde Plus in 1 colour. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. Glyde Plus has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Glyde Plus vs Elegante 150 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glyde plus
|Elegante 150
|Brand
|Earth Energy EV
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 92,000
|₹ 1.36 Lakhs
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|52 Ah
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|149 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|40 min
|-