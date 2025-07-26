In 2026 Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Price starts at Rs. 92,000 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). Glyde Plus engine makes power and torque 3.2 PS & 26 Nm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Glyde Plus in 1 colour. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. Glyde Plus has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Glyde Plus vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glyde plus
|Ntorq 125
|Brand
|Earth Energy EV
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 92,000
|₹ 82,500
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|47 to 50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|52 Ah
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|40 min
|-