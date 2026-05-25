In 2026 Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Price starts at Rs. 92,000 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). Glyde Plus engine makes power and torque 3.2 PS & 26 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Glyde Plus in 1 colour. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. Glyde Plus has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
Glyde Plus vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glyde plus
|Jupiter 125
|Brand
|Earth Energy EV
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 92,000
|₹ 78,100
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|57.27 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|52 Ah
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|40 min
|-