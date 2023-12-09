In 2023 Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Price starts at 92,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter Price starts at 73,340 (ex-showroom price). Glyde Plus engine makes power and torque 3.2 PS & 26 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter engine makes power & torque 7.47 PS & 8.4 Nm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Glyde Plus in 1 colour. TVS offers the Jupiter in 17 colours. Glyde Plus has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Jupiter mileage is around 50 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less