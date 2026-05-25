In 2026 Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Price starts at Rs. 92,000 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). Glyde Plus engine makes power and torque 3.2 PS & 26 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Glyde Plus in 1 colour. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. Glyde Plus has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Glyde Plus vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glyde plus
|Jupiter [2013-2024]
|Brand
|Earth Energy EV
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 92,000
|₹ 73,340
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|52 Ah
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|40 min
|-