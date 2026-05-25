hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesGlyde Plus vs Jupiter [2013-2024]

Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus vs TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]

In 2026 Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Price starts at Rs. 92,000 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). Glyde Plus engine makes power and torque 3.2 PS & 26 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Glyde Plus in 1 colour. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. Glyde Plus has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Glyde Plus vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glyde plus Jupiter [2013-2024]
BrandEarth Energy EVTVS
Price₹ 92,000₹ 73,340
Range100 km/charge-
Mileage-50 kmpl
Battery Capacity52 Ah-
Engine Capacity-109.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time40 min-

Filters
Glyde Plus
Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus
STD
₹92,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Jupiter [2013-2024]
TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹73,340*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Right View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Wheels Type
AlloySheet Metal
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
3.2 PS7.47 PS
Max Torque
26 Nm8.4 Nm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Range
100 km/charge-
Max Speed
90 Kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
40 min-
Charging at Home
NoNo
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
15 °-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Ride Stats, Live Location, Vehicle Tracking, Theft ProtectionEconometer Parking Brake
Clock
Yes-
Fast Charging
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
52 Ah4 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lithium IonMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,01,98285,313
Ex-Showroom Price
92,00073,340
RTO
7,3605,867
Insurance
2,6226,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1911,833
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Plenty of storage space on the scooter makes it practicalLong seat opens more room for the rider and pillion Peppy motor can handle the rider and luggage with ease

Cons

Not the lightest scooter in its classLacks new-age features that would bring more modernity Engine has mild vibrations that can be improved

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

TVS Jupiter 125 now gets two new dual-tone colour options, both offered exclusively on the DT SXC variant.
TVS Jupiter 125 launched in two new dual-tone colour options, price hiked by 1,000
25 May 2026
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Sept 13: 2025 Yezdi Roadster review, TVS Jupiter 110 special edition launched & more…
14 Sept 2025
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in the Czech Republic
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in Czech Republic
8 Aug 2026
TVS iQube offers a natural upgrade from TVS Jupiter 110.
5 electric scooters I would buy if I were upgrading from the TVS Jupiter 110
13 Jul 2026
VinFast’s new 3S dealership in Patna, Bihar.
VinFast opens first dealership in Bihar; network reaches 60 outlets
8 Aug 2026
The BYD Atto 2 slots below the Atto 3 in the global market.
BYD Atto 2 spotted testing in India again
8 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The TVS Jupiter 125 packs a CNG cylinder under the seat along with a petrol fuel tank, promising a combined range of 226 km
TVS Jupiter 125 in CNG? Concept scooter sparks curiosity at Auto Expo 2025
19 Jan 2025
TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
7 Oct 2021
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86,900 (ex-showroom) and armed with updated features along with a larger and heavier body, the Hero Xoom 125 promises to step up the rivalry among 125cc scooters in India.
Hero Xoom 125 review: TVS NTorq 125 rival gets sportier
12 Mar 2025
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers