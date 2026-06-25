In 2026 Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Price starts at Rs. 92,000 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Glyde Plus up to 100 km/charge and the iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge. Earth Energy EV offers the Glyde Plus in 1 colour.
Glyde Plus vs iQube Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glyde plus
|Iqube
|Brand
|Earth Energy EV
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 92,000
|₹ 1.15 Lakhs
|Range
|100 km/charge
|74-212 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|52 Ah
|-
|Charging Time
|40 min
|2 Hours