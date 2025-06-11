In 2026 Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Price starts at Rs. 92,000 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). Glyde Plus engine makes power and torque 3.2 PS & 26 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Glyde Plus in 1 colour. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. Glyde Plus has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl.
Glyde Plus vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glyde plus
|Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
|Brand
|Earth Energy EV
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 92,000
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|37 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|52 Ah
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|197.75 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|40 min
|-