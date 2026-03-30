In 2026 Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Price starts at Rs. 92,000 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Glyde Plus engine makes power and torque 3.2 PS & 26 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 17.55 PS PS & 14.73 Nm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Glyde Plus in 1 colour. Glyde Plus has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 41 kmpl.
Glyde Plus vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glyde plus
|Apache rtr 160 4v
|Brand
|Earth Energy EV
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 92,000
|₹ 1.19 Lakhs
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|41 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|52 Ah
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|159.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|40 min
|-