In 2026 Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Price starts at Rs. 92,000 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Glyde Plus engine makes power and torque 3.2 PS & 26 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Glyde Plus in 1 colour. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. Glyde Plus has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Glyde Plus vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glyde plus
|Apache rtr 160
|Brand
|Earth Energy EV
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 92,000
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|47 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|52 Ah
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|159.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|40 min
|-