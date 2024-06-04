In 2024 Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus or Trinity Motors Mitra choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Price starts at Rs. 92,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Mitra Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Glyde Plus up to 100 km/charge and the Mitra has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Earth Energy EV offers the Glyde Plus in 1 colour.
Glyde Plus vs Mitra Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glyde plus
|Mitra
|Brand
|Earth Energy EV
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 92,000
|₹ 73,999
|Range
|100 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|40 min
|3-5 Hrs.