In 2024 Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus or Trinity Motors Friend choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Price starts at Rs. 92,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Friend Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Glyde Plus up to 100 km/charge and the Friend has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Earth Energy EV offers the Glyde Plus in 1 colour.
Glyde Plus vs Friend Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glyde plus Friend
BrandEarth Energy EVTrinity Motors
Price₹ 92,000₹ 1.04 Lakhs
Range100 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time40 min3-5 Hrs.

Glyde Plus
Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus
STD
₹92,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Friend
Trinity Motors Friend
Gold
₹1.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
3.2 PS-
Max Torque
26 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Range
100 km/charge-
Max Speed
90 Kmph-
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
40 min3-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
15 °-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Ride Stats, Live Location, Vehicle Tracking, Theft Protection-
Clock
Yes-
Fast Charging
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
52 Ah48 V/30 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,01,9821,08,321
Ex-Showroom Price
92,0001,03,999
RTO
7,3600
Insurance
2,6224,322
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1912,328

