Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus vs Suzuki Gixxer SF

In 2024 Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of ...Read More

Glyde Plus
Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus
STD
₹92,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Gixxer SF
Suzuki Gixxer SF
BS6
₹1.22 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
3.2 PS13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm
Max Torque
26 Nm13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Range
100 km/charge-
Max Speed
90 Kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging Time(0-80%)
40 min-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,01,9821,51,990
Ex-Showroom Price
92,0001,29,300
RTO
7,36013,786
Insurance
2,6228,704
Accessories Charges
0200
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1913,266

