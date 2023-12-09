In 2024 Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of
In 2024 Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Price starts at 92,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF Price starts at 1.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Glyde Plus engine makes power and torque 3.2 PS & 26 Nm.
On the other hand, Gixxer SF engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
Earth Energy EV offers the Glyde Plus in 1 colour.
Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in 4 colours.
Glyde Plus has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
The Gixxer SF mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
