In 2026 Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus or Suzuki Gixxer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Price starts at Rs. 92,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Glyde Plus engine makes power and torque 3.2 PS & 26 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Glyde Plus in 1 colour. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. Glyde Plus has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Gixxer mileage is around 38 kmpl.
Glyde Plus vs Gixxer Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glyde plus
|Gixxer
|Brand
|Earth Energy EV
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 92,000
|₹ 1.26 Lakhs
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|38 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|52 Ah
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|155 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|40 min
|-