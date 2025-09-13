In 2026 Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Price starts at Rs. 92,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). Glyde Plus engine makes power and torque 3.2 PS & 26 Nm. On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Glyde Plus in 1 colour. Glyde Plus has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Glyde Plus vs Avenis Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glyde plus
|Avenis
|Brand
|Earth Energy EV
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 92,000
|₹ 83,793
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|55 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|52 Ah
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|40 min
|-