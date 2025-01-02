In 2026 Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Price starts at Rs. 92,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price). Glyde Plus engine makes power and torque 3.2 PS & 26 Nm. On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Glyde Plus in 1 colour. Glyde Plus has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Glyde Plus vs Access 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glyde plus
|Access 125
|Brand
|Earth Energy EV
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 92,000
|₹ 77,684
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|52 Ah
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|40 min
|-