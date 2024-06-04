In 2024 Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus or Stella Automobili Buzz choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Price starts at Rs. 92,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Glyde Plus up to 100 km/charge and the Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge. Earth Energy EV offers the Glyde Plus in 1 colour.
Glyde Plus vs Buzz Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glyde plus
|Buzz
|Brand
|Earth Energy EV
|Stella Automobili
|Price
|₹ 92,000
|₹ 95,000
|Range
|100 km/charge
|90 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|40 min
|5-6 Hrs.