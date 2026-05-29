In 2026 Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Price starts at Rs. 92,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). Glyde Plus engine makes power and torque 3.2 PS & 26 Nm. On the other hand, Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Glyde Plus in 1 colour. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. Glyde Plus has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl.
Glyde Plus vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glyde plus
|Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
|Brand
|Earth Energy EV
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 92,000
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|38.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|52 Ah
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|346 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|40 min
|-