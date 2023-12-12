In 2024 Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Price starts at 92,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki W175 Price starts at 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Glyde Plus engine makes power and torque 3.2 PS & 26 Nm. On the other hand, W175 engine makes power & torque 13 PS @ 7500 rpm & 13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Glyde Plus in 1 colour. Kawasaki offers the W175 in 4 colours. Glyde Plus has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The W175 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less