In 2026 Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Price starts at Rs. 92,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price). Glyde Plus engine makes power and torque 3.2 PS & 26 Nm. On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Glyde Plus in 1 colour. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. Glyde Plus has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Glyde Plus vs XBlade Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glyde plus
|Xblade
|Brand
|Earth Energy EV
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 92,000
|₹ 78,803
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|52 Ah
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|162 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|40 min
|-