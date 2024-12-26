In 2026 Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Price starts at Rs. 92,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Glyde Plus engine makes power and torque 3.2 PS & 26 Nm. On the other hand, Unicorn engine makes power & torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Glyde Plus in 1 colour. Glyde Plus has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Glyde Plus vs Unicorn Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glyde plus
|Unicorn
|Brand
|Earth Energy EV
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 92,000
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|52 Ah
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|162.71 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|40 min
|-