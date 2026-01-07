In 2026 Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Price starts at Rs. 92,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price). Glyde Plus engine makes power and torque 3.2 PS & 26 Nm. On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Glyde Plus in 1 colour. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. Glyde Plus has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Glyde Plus vs Shine Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glyde plus
|Shine
|Brand
|Earth Energy EV
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 92,000
|₹ 80,852
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|55 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|52 Ah
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|123.94 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|40 min
|-