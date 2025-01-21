In 2026 Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Price starts at Rs. 92,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price). Glyde Plus engine makes power and torque 3.2 PS & 26 Nm. On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Glyde Plus in 1 colour. Glyde Plus has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Glyde Plus vs Livo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glyde plus
|Livo
|Brand
|Earth Energy EV
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 92,000
|₹ 81,651
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|52 Ah
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.51 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|40 min
|-