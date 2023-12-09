In 2023 Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Price starts at 92,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at 78,500 (ex-showroom price). Glyde Plus engine makes power and torque 3.2 PS & 26 Nm. On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Glyde Plus in 1 colour. Honda offers the Livo in 4 colours. Glyde Plus has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Livo mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less