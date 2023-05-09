In 2026 Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Price starts at Rs. 92,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price). Glyde Plus engine makes power and torque 3.2 PS & 26 Nm. On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Glyde Plus in 1 colour. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. Glyde Plus has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl.
Glyde Plus vs Activa 6G Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glyde plus
|Activa 6g
|Brand
|Earth Energy EV
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 92,000
|₹ 74,369
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|59.5 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|52 Ah
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.51 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|40 min
|-