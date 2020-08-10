In 2023 Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2023 Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Price starts at 92,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at 75,347 (ex-showroom price). Glyde Plus engine makes power and torque 3.2 PS & 26 Nm. On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.79 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.79 Nm @ 5250 rpm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Glyde Plus in 1 colour. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 8 colours. Glyde Plus has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Activa 6G mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less