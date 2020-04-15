Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Power
|3.2 PS
|8.29 PS @ 6500 rpm
|Max Torque
|26 Nm
|10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Starting
|Push Button Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Max Speed
|90 Kmph
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging Time(0-80%)
|40 min
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹1,01,982
|₹91,752
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹92,000
|₹78,920
|RTO
|₹7,360
|₹6,814
|Insurance
|₹2,622
|₹6,018
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,191
|₹1,972