In 2023 Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus or Hero Xtreme200r choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Price starts at 92,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at 93,400 (last recorded price). Glyde Plus engine makes power and torque 3.2 PS & 26 Nm. On the other hand, Xtreme200r engine makes power & torque 18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Glyde Plus in 1 colour. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. Glyde Plus has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl.