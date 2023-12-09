Saved Articles

Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus vs Hero Xtreme 160R 4V

In 2023 Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus or Hero Xtreme 160R 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis ...Read More

Glyde Plus
Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus
STD
₹92,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Xtreme 160R 4V
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
STD
₹1.27 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
3.2 PS16.6 bhp @ 8,500 rpm
Max Torque
26 Nm14.6 Nm @6500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Range
100 km/charge-
Max Speed
90 Kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging Time(0-80%)
40 min-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,01,9821,49,658
Ex-Showroom Price
92,0001,27,300
RTO
7,36011,684
Insurance
2,62210,674
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1913,216

