In 2026 Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus or Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Price starts at Rs. 92,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price). Glyde Plus engine makes power and torque 3.2 PS & 26 Nm. On the other hand, XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power & torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Glyde Plus in 1 colour. Glyde Plus has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Glyde Plus vs XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glyde plus
|Xpulse 200t [2019-2024]
|Brand
|Earth Energy EV
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 92,000
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|40 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|52 Ah
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|199.6 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|40 min
|-