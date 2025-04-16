In 2026 Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus or Hero Super Splendor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Price starts at Rs. 92,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price). Glyde Plus engine makes power and torque 3.2 PS & 26 Nm. On the other hand, Super Splendor engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Glyde Plus in 1 colour. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. Glyde Plus has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl.
Glyde Plus vs Super Splendor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glyde plus
|Super splendor
|Brand
|Earth Energy EV
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 92,000
|₹ 80,848
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|60 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|52 Ah
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|40 min
|-