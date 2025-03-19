In 2026 Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus or Hero Splendor Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Price starts at Rs. 92,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price). Glyde Plus engine makes power and torque 3.2 PS & 26 Nm. On the other hand, Splendor Plus engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Glyde Plus in 1 colour. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. Glyde Plus has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Glyde Plus vs Splendor Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glyde plus
|Splendor plus
|Brand
|Earth Energy EV
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 92,000
|₹ 77,557
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|52 Ah
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|97.2 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|40 min
|-