In 2024 Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus or Hero Pleasure Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus or Hero Pleasure Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Price starts at Rs. 92,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 70,838 (ex-showroom price). Glyde Plus engine makes power and torque 3.2 PS & 26 Nm. On the other hand, Pleasure Plus engine makes power & torque 8.1 PS PS & 8.70 Nm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Glyde Plus in 1 colour. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. Glyde Plus has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Glyde Plus vs Pleasure Plus Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glyde plus Pleasure plus Brand Earth Energy EV Hero Price ₹ 92,000 ₹ 70,838 Range 100 km/charge - Mileage - 50.0 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 110.9 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 40 min -