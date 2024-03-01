In 2024 Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus or Hero Pleasure Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Price starts at Rs. 92,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 70,838 (ex-showroom price).
Glyde Plus engine makes power and torque 3.2 PS & 26 Nm.
On the other hand, Pleasure Plus engine makes power & torque 8.1 PS PS & 8.70 Nm respectively.
Earth Energy EV offers the Glyde Plus in 1 colour.
Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours.
Glyde Plus has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Glyde Plus vs Pleasure Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glyde plus
|Pleasure plus
|Brand
|Earth Energy EV
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 92,000
|₹ 70,838
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|110.9 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|40 min
|-