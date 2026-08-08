In 2026 Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus or Hero Maestro Edge 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Price starts at Rs. 92,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price). Glyde Plus engine makes power and torque 3.2 PS & 26 Nm. On the other hand, Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power & torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Glyde Plus in 1 colour. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. Glyde Plus has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Glyde Plus vs Maestro Edge 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glyde plus
|Maestro edge 125
|Brand
|Earth Energy EV
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 92,000
|₹ 70,700
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|65 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|52 Ah
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.6 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|40 min
|-