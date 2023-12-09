In 2024 Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus or Gemopai Astrid Lite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus or Gemopai Astrid Lite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Price starts at 92,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at 79,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Glyde Plus up to 100 km/charge and the Astrid Lite has a range of up to 80-90 km/charge. Earth Energy EV offers the Glyde Plus in 1 colour. Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours. ...Read More Read Less