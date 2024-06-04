HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesGlyde Plus vs Soul

Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus vs EeVe Soul

In 2024 Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus or EeVe Soul choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Price starts at Rs. 92,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the EeVe Soul Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Glyde Plus up to 100 km/charge and the Soul has a range of up to 120 km/charge. Earth Energy EV offers the Glyde Plus in 1 colour.
Glyde Plus vs Soul Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glyde plus Soul
BrandEarth Energy EVEeVe
Price₹ 92,000₹ 1.2 Lakhs
Range100 km/charge120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time40 min4-5 Hrs.

Filters
Glyde Plus
Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus
STD
₹92,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Soul
EeVe Soul
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Power
3.2 PS-
Max Torque
26 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Range
100 km/charge-
Max Speed
90 Kmph-
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
40 min4-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
15 °-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Ride Stats, Live Location, Vehicle Tracking, Theft ProtectionMotor Reverse Mode, IOT, Bluetooth speakers, Saddle Box Light, Keyless Experience, Geo-Tagging
Clock
Yes-
Fast Charging
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
52 Ah2.2 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,01,9821,24,413
Ex-Showroom Price
92,0001,20,000
RTO
7,3600
Insurance
2,6224,413
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1912,674

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola's founder, has been pushing for cost reductions across all departments.
    Ola Electric plans major layoffs ahead of IPO to control costs. Check details
    4 Jun 2024
    The MG Motor Hector SUV is pricier by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>22,000, while the Hector Plus is more expensive by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000.
    MG Hector and Hector Plus prices increased on top variants. Check new prices
    12 Jun 2024
    The 2024 Hero Splendor Plus Xtec 2.0 gets a host of upgrades including a new LED headlamp, H-shaped taillight, and more
    New-generation Hero Splendor Plus XTEC 2.0 launched, priced at 82,911
    30 May 2024
    Ola Electric upcoming motorcycles inlcude Ola Cruiser, Ola Adventure, Ola Roadster and Ola Diamondhead.
    Confirmed! First-ever e-bike from Ola Electric to launch on…
    20 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    MG Hector Plus SUV gets stylish new headlamps which flank a new chrome-studded front Grille,
    First drive review: MG Hector Plus SUV
    21 Jul 2020
    Kia Soul EV displayed during the Auto Expo 2020
    Watch: Kia has definite plans of bringing its much-acclaimed EVs to India
    12 Jun 2020
    EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
    EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
    31 Dec 2021
    The new MG Hector Plus is a more spacious version of Hector which boasts of several upgrades inside out.
    First look: MG Hector Plus 2020 SUV
    14 Jul 2020
    View all
     