In 2026 Earth Energy EV Evolve Z or Yamaha R15S choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Evolve Z Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15S Price starts at Rs. 1.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Evolve Z engine makes power and torque 7.2 PS & 56 Nm. On the other hand, R15S engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve Z in 1 colour. Evolve Z has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The R15S mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Evolve Z vs R15S Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Evolve z
|R15s
|Brand
|Earth Energy EV
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|₹ 1.54 Lakhs
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|40 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|96 Ah
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|155 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|40 min
|-