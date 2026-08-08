In 2026 Earth Energy EV Evolve Z or Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Evolve Z Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.44 Lakhs (last recorded price). Evolve Z engine makes power and torque 7.2 PS & 56 Nm. On the other hand, VXL 150 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve Z in 1 colour. Evolve Z has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The VXL 150 [2020-2025] mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Evolve Z vs VXL 150 [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Evolve z
|Vxl 150 [2020-2025]
|Brand
|Earth Energy EV
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|₹ 1.44 Lakhs
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|96 Ah
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|149 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|40 min
|-