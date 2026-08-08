In 2026 Earth Energy EV Evolve Z or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Evolve Z Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Evolve Z engine makes power and torque 7.2 PS & 56 Nm. On the other hand, VXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve Z in 1 colour. Evolve Z has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The VXL 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Evolve Z vs VXL 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Evolve z
|Vxl 125
|Brand
|Earth Energy EV
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|₹ 1.31 Lakhs
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|96 Ah
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|40 min
|-