In 2024 Earth Energy EV Evolve Z or TVS Ronin choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Evolve Z Price starts at 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Ronin Price starts at 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Evolve Z engine makes power and torque 7.2 PS & 56 Nm. On the other hand, Ronin engine makes power & torque 20.4 PS @ 7750 rpm PS & 19.93 Nm @ 3750 rpm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve Z in 1 colour. Evolve Z has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Ronin mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.