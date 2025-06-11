In 2026 Earth Energy EV Evolve Z or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Evolve Z Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). Evolve Z engine makes power and torque 7.2 PS & 56 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve Z in 1 colour. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. Evolve Z has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl.
Evolve Z vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Evolve z
|Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
|Brand
|Earth Energy EV
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|37 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|96 Ah
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|197.75 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|40 min
|-