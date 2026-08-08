In 2026 Earth Energy EV Evolve Z or TVS Apache RTR 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Evolve Z Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Evolve Z engine makes power and torque 7.2 PS & 56 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 180 engine makes power & torque 17.13 PS PS & 15.5 Nm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve Z in 1 colour. TVS offers the Apache RTR 180 in 4 colours. Evolve Z has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Apache RTR 180 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Evolve Z vs Apache RTR 180 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Evolve z
|Apache rtr 180
|Brand
|Earth Energy EV
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|96 Ah
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|177.4 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|40 min
|-