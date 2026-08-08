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Earth Energy EV Evolve Z vs TVS Apache RTR 180

In 2026 Earth Energy EV Evolve Z or TVS Apache RTR 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Evolve Z Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Evolve Z engine makes power and torque 7.2 PS & 56 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 180 engine makes power & torque 17.13 PS PS & 15.5 Nm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve Z in 1 colour. TVS offers the Apache RTR 180 in 4 colours. Evolve Z has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Apache RTR 180 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Evolve Z vs Apache RTR 180 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Evolve z Apache rtr 180
BrandEarth Energy EVTVS
Price₹ 1.3 Lakhs₹ 1.25 Lakhs
Range100 km/charge-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity96 Ah-
Engine Capacity-177.4 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time40 min-

Filters
Evolve Z
Earth Energy EV Evolve Z
STD
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RTR 180
TVS Apache RTR 180
Disc
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Earth Energy EV Evolve Z Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Rear Tyre View
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
7.2 PS17.13 PS @ 9000 rpm
Max Torque
56 Nm15.5 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveX-ring chain
Range
100 km/charge-
Body Type
Electric Bikes, Sports Bikes-
Body Graphics
YesRacing-Style Graphics
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging Time(0-80%)
40 min-
Charging at Home
No-
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
15 °-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Ride Stats, Live Location, Vehicle Tracking, Theft ProtectionMuffler - Conventional design, TVS SmartXonnect, Voice Assist, Crash Alert, FI Technology, Glide Through Technology, Maximum Power - Sport :17.02 PS @9000 rpm,Urban/ Rain :14.54 PS @ 8200 rpm, Maximum Torque - Urban/ Rain :14.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm, Brake Fluid - DOT 3 / DOT 4
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Fast Charging
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
96 Ah12V, 6Ah MF
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,44,1051,46,613
Ex-Showroom Price
1,30,0001,24,890
RTO
10,4009,991
Insurance
3,70511,732
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0973,151

Apache RTR 180 Comparison with other bikes

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TVS Apache RTR 180undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.25 - 1.28 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Apache RTR 180 vs Apache RTR 160
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TVS Apache RTR 180undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.25 - 1.28 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 180 vs Apache RTR 160 4V
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TVS Apache RTR 180undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.25 - 1.28 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
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