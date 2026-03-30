In 2026 Earth Energy EV Evolve Z or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Evolve Z Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Evolve Z engine makes power and torque 7.2 PS & 56 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve Z in 1 colour. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. Evolve Z has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Evolve Z vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Evolve z
|Apache rtr 160
|Brand
|Earth Energy EV
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|47 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|96 Ah
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|159.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|40 min
|-