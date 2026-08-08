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Earth Energy EV Evolve Z vs Tunwal TEM G33

In 2026 Earth Energy EV Evolve Z or Tunwal TEM G33 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Earth Energy EV Evolve Z Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal TEM G33 Price starts at Rs. 92,000 (last recorded price). The range of Evolve Z up to 100 km/charge and the TEM G33 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve Z in 1 colour.
Evolve Z vs TEM G33 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Evolve z Tem g33
BrandEarth Energy EVTunwal
Price₹ 1.3 Lakhs₹ 92,000
Range100 km/charge75-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity96 Ah1.2 kWh
Charging Time40 min4-7 Hrs.

Filters
Evolve Z
Earth Energy EV Evolve Z
STD
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
TEM G33
Tunwal TEM G33
STD
₹92,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Earth Energy EV Evolve Z Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Rear Tyre View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyWheels Type
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Max Power
7.2 PS-
Max Torque
56 Nm-
Starting
Push Button StartStarting
Drive Type
Chain DriveDrive Type
Range
100 km/charge-
Body Type
Electric Bikes, Sports Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging Time(0-80%)
40 min4-7 Hrs.
Charging at Home
No-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalTripmeter
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalSpeedometer
Gradeability
15 °-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Ride Stats, Live Location, Vehicle Tracking, Theft Protection-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Fast Charging
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
96 Ah1.2 kWh
Tail Light
LEDTail Light
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDTurn Signal Lamp
Headlight
LEDHeadlight
Battery Type
Lithium IonBattery Type
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,44,10592,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,30,00092,000
RTO
10,4000
Insurance
3,7050
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0971,977

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