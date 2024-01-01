In 2024 Earth Energy EV Evolve Z or Suzuki Burgman Street choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Earth Energy EV Evolve Z or Suzuki Burgman Street choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Evolve Z Price starts at 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street Price starts at 94,000 (ex-showroom price). Evolve Z engine makes power and torque 7.2 PS & 56 Nm. On the other hand, Burgman Street engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve Z in 1 colour. Suzuki offers the Burgman Street in 5 colours. Evolve Z has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Burgman Street mileage is around 55.89 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less