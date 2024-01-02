Saved Articles

Earth Energy EV Evolve Z vs PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

In 2024 Earth Energy EV Evolve Z or PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the ...Read More

Evolve Z
Earth Energy EV Evolve Z
STD
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EPluto 7G Pro
PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro
STD
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.2 PS-
Max Torque
56 Nm-
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Range
100 km/charge-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging Time(0-80%)
40 min-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,44,1051,04,250
Ex-Showroom Price
1,30,00099,999
RTO
10,4000
Insurance
3,7054,251
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0972,240

