Earth Energy EV Evolve Z or PURE EV Epluto 7G Max choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Earth Energy EV Evolve Z Price starts at 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV Epluto 7G Max Price starts at 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Evolve Z up to 100 km/charge and the Epluto 7G Max has a range of up to 150-201 km/charge. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve Z in 1 colour.