Earth Energy EV Evolve Z vs PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

In 2024 Earth Energy EV Evolve Z or PURE EV Epluto 7G Max choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the ...Read More

Evolve Z
Earth Energy EV Evolve Z
STD
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Epluto 7G Max
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.2 PS-
Max Torque
56 Nm-
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Range
100 km/charge-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging Time(0-80%)
40 min4-5 Hrs
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,44,1051,19,517
Ex-Showroom Price
1,30,0001,14,999
RTO
10,4000
Insurance
3,7054,518
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0972,568

