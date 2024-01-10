Saved Articles

Earth Energy EV Evolve Z vs Ola Electric S1 Air

In 2024 Earth Energy EV Evolve Z or Ola Electric S1 Air choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis ...Read More

Evolve Z
Earth Energy EV Evolve Z
STD
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
S1 Air
Ola Electric S1 Air
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.2 PS-
Max Torque
56 Nm58 Nm
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Range
100 km/charge-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging Time(0-80%)
40 min-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,44,1051,24,412
Ex-Showroom Price
1,30,0001,19,999
RTO
10,4000
Insurance
3,7054,413
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0972,674

