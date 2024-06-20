HT Auto
In 2024 Earth Energy EV Evolve Z or Okinawa Okhi90 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Earth Energy EV Evolve Z Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Evolve Z up to 100 km/charge and the Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve Z in 1 colour.
Evolve Z vs Okhi90 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Evolve z Okhi90
BrandEarth Energy EVOkinawa
Price₹ 1.3 Lakhs₹ 1.86 Lakhs
Range100 km/charge160 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time40 min5-6 Hrs.

Evolve Z
Earth Energy EV Evolve Z
STD
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Okhi90
Okinawa Okhi90
STD
₹1.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
7.2 PS-
Max Torque
56 Nm-
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Range
100 km/charge-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Body Type
Electric Bikes, Sports Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
40 min5-6 Hrs.
Charging at Home
NoYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
15 °12 Degree
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Ride Stats, Live Location, Vehicle Tracking, Theft ProtectionE-ABS, Brake Lever - Aluminium Lever, Outer Appearance- Garnish ? Chrome Plated, Parking Mode, Real-Time Asset Tracking, Find my device, Driver Behavior, Micro Charger with Auto Cut, ICAT/ARAI Approved - Yes, Side Stand Sensor Sensor Enabled - Vehicle will not start
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Fast Charging
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
96 Ah3.6 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,44,1051,92,599
Ex-Showroom Price
1,30,0001,86,006
RTO
10,4000
Insurance
3,7056,593
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0974,139

