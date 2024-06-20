In 2024 Earth Energy EV Evolve Z or Okinawa Okhi90 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Earth Energy EV Evolve Z Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Evolve Z up to 100 km/charge and the Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve Z in 1 colour.
Evolve Z vs Okhi90 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Evolve z
|Okhi90
|Brand
|Earth Energy EV
|Okinawa
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|₹ 1.86 Lakhs
|Range
|100 km/charge
|160 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|40 min
|5-6 Hrs.