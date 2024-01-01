In 2024 Earth Energy EV Evolve Z or Okaya EV Faast F2B choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2024 Earth Energy EV Evolve Z or Okaya EV Faast F2B choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Earth Energy EV Evolve Z Price starts at 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okaya EV Faast F2B Price starts at 94,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Evolve Z up to 100 km/charge and the Faast F2B has a range of up to 80 km/charge. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve Z in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less