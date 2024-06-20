HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesEvolve Z vs Racer

Earth Energy EV Evolve Z vs Maruthisan Racer

In 2024 Earth Energy EV Evolve Z or Maruthisan Racer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Earth Energy EV Evolve Z Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Evolve Z up to 100 km/charge and the Racer has a range of up to 120 km/charge. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve Z in 1 colour.
Evolve Z vs Racer Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Evolve z Racer
BrandEarth Energy EVMaruthisan
Price₹ 1.3 Lakhs₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Range100 km/charge120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time40 min5-6 Hrs.

Evolve Z
Earth Energy EV Evolve Z
STD
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Racer
Maruthisan Racer
standard
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
7.2 PS-
Max Torque
56 Nm-
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Range
100 km/charge-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Body Type
Electric Bikes, Sports Bikes-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
40 min5-6 Hrs.
Charging at Home
NoYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
15 °-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Ride Stats, Live Location, Vehicle Tracking, Theft Protection-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Fast Charging
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
96 Ah3.6 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,44,1052,00,862
Ex-Showroom Price
1,30,0001,92,740
RTO
10,4002,122
Insurance
3,7056,000
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0974,317

